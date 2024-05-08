WATCH: A 19th Century Ship Carrying the Olympic Torch Arrives in Marseille After 12-Day Journey

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Huge crowds gathered Wednesday in the southern French city of Marseille, where a majestic three-mast ship carrying the Olympic torch arrived from Greece ahead of a welcoming ceremony at sunset.

Paris Games organizers have promised “fantastic” celebrations in the city, where the Old Port has been placed under high security.

The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. It left Athens aboard a ship named Belem, which was first used in 1896, and spent twelve days at sea.

President Emmanuel Macron met with the French Olympic athletes who have sailed on Belem with the Olympic torch upon his arrival to Marseille.

“With the arrival of the flame, the country enters the games,” Macron said at the city’s Olympic Marina.

More than a thousand boats will accompany the Belem’s parade around the Bay of Marseille. The ship will dock on a pontoon that looks like an athletics track in the Old Port.

The welcoming ceremony at dusk on Wednesday will include a demonstration by the jets of the Patrouille de France, the acrobatic team of the French Air Force.

“The return of the Games to our country will be a fantastic celebration,” said Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet.

“As a former athlete, I know how important the start of a competition is. That is why we chose Marseille, because it’s definitely one of the cities most in love with sports,” added Estanguet, a former Olympic canoeing star with gold medals from the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Games.

Safety of visitors and residents has been a top priority for authorities in Marseille, France’s second largest city with nearly a million inhabitants. About 8,000 police officers have been deployed around in the harbour where 50,000 people gathered in the afternoon, according to City Hall officials. Tens of thousands more were expected to attend the evening festivities that will include a flyover by the French Air Force.

Thousands of firefighters and bomb disposal squads have been positioned around the city along with maritime police and anti-drone teams patrolling the city’s waters and its airspace.

“It’s a monumental day and we have been working hard for visitors and residents of Marseille to enjoy this historical moment,” said Yannick Ohanessian, the city’s deputy mayor. The torch relay will start on Thursday in Marseille, before heading to Paris through iconic places across the country, from the world-famous Mont Saint-Michel to D-Day landing beaches in Normandy and the Versailles Palace. Many people and families were strolling along the boardwalk on the Mediterranean, beaming with excitement and curiosity. A band of musicians, wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Marseille, proud to welcome the Olympics Flame,” entertained tourists and residents as well as workers who were setting up the Olympic stage and the ponton bridge over which the Olympic flame is expected to be carried from the boat to France’s mainland. “I wanted to see how things are going and maybe come back later with the kids, if it’s not too crowded, to see the flame arrive,” said Paul Vuarambon, a Marseille resident, on a walk along the Old Port with his son. Despite high security and the overhaul of the entire city for Wednesday’s ceremony, Vaurambon said, “People here are pretty happy with the Olympics.”