Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Claims Dak Prescott ‘Can Lead Us to to a Championship’ Despite Contract Stall

As Dak Prescott enters into the last year of his contract, it appears that contact talks are “nonexistent.” But Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says that he is sure Prescott will lead them to a championship season.

On Monday, Jones waived any speculation that the team is looking to dump Prescott.

He insisted that the team “absolutely” still believes in their star quarterback.

“I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship,” Jones said, according to Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team – he keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens sometimes that ol’ oblong football doesn’t bounce your way,” Jones added.

Prescott has been with the team since he was first drafted into the NFL in 2016 when he became the rookie of the year. And while he certainly has earned personal accolades, he has not guided the team to a Super Bowl.

Still, Jones claims that he has confidence.

“We’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just gotta go up there and grab it – to use a basketball term – and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim. We just gotta get the job done,” Jones said.

Owner Jerry Jones has also reiterated his support for Prescott.

“We want Dak Prescott, and that’s that,” Jones said, according to Fox News.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston