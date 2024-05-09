Ex-NBA player Glen Davis Handed 40 Months in Jail for Healthcare Fraud Scheme

Former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis has been handed a 40-month prison sentence in connection with a scheme to defraud the league’s healthcare plan.

Davis, who played in the NBA from 2007 to 2015, was accused of filing false reimbursement claims to the league’s healthcare plan for medical care they never received. Davis was convicted of the $4 million fraud in November.

Davis and nineteen other players reportedly in on the scheme received $2.5 million of the nearly $5 million in false claims.

Along with his sentence, Davis was ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution, according to Yahoo Sports.

Will Bynum, an eight-year NBA veteran, was also convicted in the case. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay $183,000 in restitution.

Davis began his eight years in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. He averaged eight points and 4.4 rebounds per game during his career. Along with the with the Celtics, he played with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. His best season was 2012-13, when he averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Magic.

Former players Terrence Williams and Keyon Dooling were also indicted in the scheme.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston