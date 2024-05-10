Former NFL Cornerback Buster Skrine Reportedly on the Run from Canadian Police

Buster Skrine, former NFL cornerback, is now an alleged fugitive of Canadian police.

Skrine had been released from prison on bail this past April on 15 bank fraud charges and became a fugitive of justice after disconnecting his ankle brace.

“Now, Skrine is charged with failure to appear in court and failure to comply with a release order,” noted Fox News. “Skrine was already facing 15 bank fraud charges. Canadian police accuse him of defrauding banks of more than $100,000 with fraudulent checks to open accounts and withdraw money before they were cleared.”

“He is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000,” it added.

Skrine reportedly made $40 million in the NFL after 11 seasons before closing out with the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He played for the Cleveland Browns for his first four years in the NFL between 2011 and 2014 before moving on to the New York Jets and later the Chicago Bears.

