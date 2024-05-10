Joe Biden Pleads for Americans to Watch Women’s Sports Amid Push to Include Trans Athletes

Warner Todd Huston

Joe Biden’s X account on Friday was seen urging Americans to “support women’s sports” even as he continues to push transgender athletes into women’s sports.

Biden has been attempting to force every school in the country to allow male students who “identify” as females to play on any girl’s sports team they want, yet in his May 10 post on X, Biden claimed that he wants to “grow women’s sports.”

“As a nation, we need to support women’s sports by showing up in person and watching on TV – with more sponsorships and programming,” the message on his X feed says.

“Not just during championships. But all year round,” he wrote, finishing with, “Let’s grow women’s sports and continue inspiring the nation.”

Not many on X, though, were fooled by Biden’s sudden concern for women’s sports after he spent four years trying to tear down women’s sports by allowing men to compete as women.

