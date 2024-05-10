Joe Biden Pleads for Americans to Watch Women’s Sports Amid Push to Include Trans Athletes

Joe Biden’s X account on Friday was seen urging Americans to “support women’s sports” even as he continues to push transgender athletes into women’s sports.

Biden has been attempting to force every school in the country to allow male students who “identify” as females to play on any girl’s sports team they want, yet in his May 10 post on X, Biden claimed that he wants to “grow women’s sports.”

“As a nation, we need to support women’s sports by showing up in person and watching on TV – with more sponsorships and programming,” the message on his X feed says.

“Not just during championships. But all year round,” he wrote, finishing with, “Let’s grow women’s sports and continue inspiring the nation.”

Not many on X, though, were fooled by Biden’s sudden concern for women’s sports after he spent four years trying to tear down women’s sports by allowing men to compete as women.

Joe Biden has ruined women’s sports with his unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX. He says men can be women. For him to now say he supports women’s sports is gaslighting. Shame on him. He also rąped Tara Reade and mólested his daughter Ashley. Biden is no friend to females. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2024

NOT ONE SINGLE DEMOCRAT VOTED TO PROTECT WOMEN’S RIGHT!! REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE THIS NOVEMBER!! pic.twitter.com/YVRIf2UV3w — Pismo (@Pismo_B) May 10, 2024

Women’s sports is being invaded by men, you misogynistic clown. — ℎ (@chiIIum) May 10, 2024

Reported for disinformation. — Not a dumb blonde‍ (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) May 10, 2024

Joe Biden claims he is concerned about women’s sports, but he wants to let biological males compete against them. Tell me how that makes any sense. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) (@CryptidPolitics) May 10, 2024

Things will never be right with women’s sports until you stop allowing biological men to compete against them. pic.twitter.com/tTe54WuWFK — DK (@1Nicdar) May 10, 2024

