WATCH: NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski’s Daughter Takes Race-Winning American Flag to School for Pledge of Allegiance

NASCAR star Brad Keselowski made the American flag a central part of his post-race victory celebration, and the next day, his daughter continued the celebration by bringing “Old Glory” to school for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Keselowski notched his first win in three years Sunday with a win at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

In celebration of the big win, Keselowski did a victory lap while holding the American flag out of his window.

On Monday, Keselowski’s wife, Paige, posted a video of their daughter taking that same flag to school for the Pledge of Allegiance.

“No one happier than this girl,” Paige Keselowski wrote. “She wanted to take the race winning flag to school today so her class could use it for the pledge of allegiance.”

No one happier than this girl. She wanted to take the race winning flag to school today so her class could use it for the pledge of allegiance ❤️🇺🇸 🏁 pic.twitter.com/w9zfnFjCW1 — Paige Keselowski (@Paigekeselowski) May 13, 2024

“What a heck of a day,” Keselowski said after the race. “It’s Darlington, so whether it’s your first win, your last win, this is a really special track. The history of NASCAR, it’s as tough as it gets, and that battle at the end with my teammate and Tyler Reddick, we just laid it all out on the line, it was freaking awesome.”

Keselowski benefitted from late-race contact between the cars driven by Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher. After Reddick hit Buescher, Keselowski seized the opportunity and took the lead.

As a result of the big win, Keselowski moves from 15 to 11 in the rankings.