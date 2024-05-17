L.A. Chargers Troll Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker with Schedule Release Video

The Los Angeles Chargers are trolling the Kansas City Chiefs with a cartoon schedule release video capitalizing on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech controversy.

The Chargers posted a video to its social media featuring a cartoon in the style of the popular video game The Sims to reveal its coming 2024-25 schedule. The video pokes fun at its opponents, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

The video features Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jumping on a jet with pop star Taylor Swift and also refers to Xaviar Michael Babuda, the Chiefs fan known as “ChiefsAholic,” who was indicted on charges of bank robbery.

The video took aim at another Chiefs player, too; Harrison Butker.

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

Butker is currently amid a backlash from leftists for his outspoken support of traditional Christian values revealed during his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

In some of his comments, Butker urged the female graduates not to forsake raising a family for a career. In other comments, he urged the male grads to “embrace” their masculinity.

During the speech, Butker added that his wife “would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

“I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation, he said, adding, “all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

With all this in mind, in one segment of its video featuring Butker, the Chargers depicted the Chiefs kicker in a kitchen, making fun of him for telling women not to focus on a career and stay home with the kids.

