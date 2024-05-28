‘Sick Degenerate’: Ex-NBA Star Dwyane Wade Blasted for Launching Support Group for Trans Children

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is being roasted for launching an online support group to help little children become transgenders.

Wade, whose son, Zaya, began living as a girl when he was only 12, recently announced the launch of Translatable, an online effort to assist children who want to “transition” to another gender.

Wade claimed that parents and adults need to be forced to accept transgendering whether they are against it or not, and Translatable is a website that is “safe for parents and their kids” to discuss the topic and get information about transgenderism.

The Wade Family Foundation will fund Translatable and will provide a community to “support growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance.” Wade also pledged to use the “$250,000 in unrestricted funding that comes with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for Translatable.”

But many are disgusted by Wade’s efforts to promulgate dangerous and radical transgendering among children.

Dwyane Wade has launched his online community website focused on castrating black kids. pic.twitter.com/YXMmU4K4zt — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 26, 2024

Another user criticized Wade, writing, “D Wade..bro…This is so bad. What you’ve done to your son because your wife controls you. Sad.”

D Wade..bro…This is so bad. What you’ve done to your son because your wife controls you. Sad — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) May 26, 2024

A social media user accused Wade of ignoring his son’s mental illness.

“Imagine having to spend the rest of your life pretending that your kid isn’t mentally ill because you’re too weak of a father to say ‘No,'” he wrote.

Imagine having to spend the rest of your life pretending that your kid isn’t mentally ill because you’re too weak of a father to say “No” — Legion’s Pineal Gland (@I_Am_Legion_73) May 26, 2024

One replied that Wade was “sick” and a “degenerate.”

what a sick degenerate — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) May 26, 2024

Another user blasted Wade for not being a proper parent.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston