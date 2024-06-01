‘It Needs to Stop!’: Caitlin Clark’s GM Enraged over Brutal, Hard Fouls

Caitlin Clark has brought the WNBA unprecedented wealth and viewership in her short time in the league. In return for that, the league’s veterans seem determined to cause her physical harm.

And one of Clark’s bosses has had enough of it.

Posting on X after the most recent incident of rough treatment towards Clark, Fever GM Lin Dunn demanded action.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary—targeting actions!” Dunn wrote. “It needs to stop! The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!”

"There's a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to " cleanup" the crap! That's NOT who this league is!!"

In the post Dunn captioned, Fever head coach Christie Sides said, “I’m trying not to get fined. I’m just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league and these plays. Hopefully, they’ll start to, you know, take a better look at some of the things we see happening or we think is happening.

“Just more happy Caitlin handled it the way she did. It’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or a foul call. She’s continuing to fight through that. Appreciate that from her, really proud of her for doing that.”

On Saturday, Chennedy Carter called Clark a “b*tch” and knocked her to the floor.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clark

It’s important to note this is only one of many incidents of Clark being brutalized during games. Over a week ago, Clark was clotheslined by an opponent while going for a layup.

Another day another Caitlin Clark getting assaulted clip with no call

The Fever currently sit at 2-8 on the season.