‘Fixed This for My Girls’: Katy Perry Edits Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech for Pride Month

Pop star Katy Perry commemorated Pride month by taking a jab at Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker, whose recent speech about motherhood and career women sparked a firestorm.

In an Instagram post, Katy Perry shared an edited clip of Butker giving his speech at Benedictine College along with the caption, “Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays – you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride.”

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud on all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives,” Butker said in the edited clip. “How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?”

“I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand. How much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he continued.

The clip ended with the edited Butker wishing people a “Happy Pride Month.”

“The road ahead is bright. Things are changing. Society is shifting, and people ,young and old ,are embracing diversity, equity ,and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you ,and congratulations , Class of 2024!” he said.

Perry turned off the comments to the post.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrison Butker came under fire last month for remarks he made at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school — wherein he decried abortion and gender ideology while advising women that motherhood could be more life-fulfilling than their careers.

Some conservatives have come to Butker’s defense, saying he only meant to extoll the virtues of motherhood, while other critics, some on the left and right, have said his statements were harmful to women by putting them in a box.

