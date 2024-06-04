10 NFL Teams So Far Refuse LGBTQ Pride Month Messaging

As many as ten professional NFL teams have refused to offer any LGBTQ Pride Month messaging for the month of June.

Of the NFL’s 32 professional teams, just 22 commemorated Pride Month with the start of June over the weekend via social media, reaching a combined 42 million followers overall. Per Fox News:

The Washington Commanders, for example, said pride month is actually about love. The Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles changed the color of their logos to match a pride flag. The Vikings not only tweeted out their support and changed their logo but also changed the banner of the X account. They are apparently very excited about pride month.

While the main NFL account did not issue a direct LGBTQ Pride Month message, it did repost messages from the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. The ten teams who refused to issue a Pride Month message as of this writing are:

The Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons

Last year, the National Hockey League (NHL) said its teams would no longer wear rainbow-colored LGBTQ-themed jerseys during pregame warmups for Pride nights. In that same year, NHL Pride Nights became a hot topic of conversation when Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team’s Pride Night due to his orthodox Christian faith, sparking accusations of bigotry and homophobia. However, the Philadelphia Flyers kept him in the lineup, and the team even went on to win the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices,” he said after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Later, the San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer chose not to wear a pride-themed warmup jersey in a recent game, citing his Christian faith.

