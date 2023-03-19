San Jose Sharks Goalie Opts Out of Wearing Gay Pride Warm Up Jersey

NHL Pride Night
Wokesters went on the attack Saturday after San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer announced on Twitter that he would not be wearing the Shark’s gay pride warm-up jersey during the team’s gay pride night game against the New York Islanders.

Reimer, 35, cited his religious beliefs as his reason to eschew the jersey.

“For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ who died on the cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and follow him,” he said in a tweet on the team’s Twitter feed. “I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness.”

James Reimer of the San Jose Sharks takes reps during warm ups at SAP Center on March 11, 2023 in San Jose, California.

“In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life,” he added.

He concluded, saying, “I strongly believe that every person has value and worth, and the LGBTQIA+ community, like all others, should be welcomed on all aspects of the game of hockey.”

The team said they “acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how or whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of the cause or topic.”

The radical gay pride agenda is finally seeing pushback after years of nearly 100 percent compliance with every pro team and league indulging in rampant woke virtue signaling.

But now, there is a growing trend in pro and semi-pro sports of athletes standing up for themselves against the radial LGBTQ agenda and refusing to wear a team’s gay pride jersey.

To name a few recent examples, in Jan., the Flyers’ Ivan Provorov refused to participate with the team’s gay pride jersey, Australian footballers the Cairns Taipans decided to dump their gay pride jersey at the end of Jan., and the entire Minnesota Wild opted out of wearing the jersey early this month.

Regardless, the left is on the march and attacking Sharks goalie Reimer for his decision. Despite his public comment that he values the lives of the “LGBTQIA+ community,” he is being accused of all manners of evil.

Without a doubt, though, the player has his supporters:

