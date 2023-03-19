San Jose Sharks Goalie Opts Out of Wearing Gay Pride Warm Up Jersey

Wokesters went on the attack Saturday after San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer announced on Twitter that he would not be wearing the Shark’s gay pride warm-up jersey during the team’s gay pride night game against the New York Islanders.

Reimer, 35, cited his religious beliefs as his reason to eschew the jersey.

“For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ who died on the cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and follow him,” he said in a tweet on the team’s Twitter feed. “I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness.”

“In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life,” he added.

He concluded, saying, “I strongly believe that every person has value and worth, and the LGBTQIA+ community, like all others, should be welcomed on all aspects of the game of hockey.”

The team said they “acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how or whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of the cause or topic.”

The radical gay pride agenda is finally seeing pushback after years of nearly 100 percent compliance with every pro team and league indulging in rampant woke virtue signaling.

But now, there is a growing trend in pro and semi-pro sports of athletes standing up for themselves against the radial LGBTQ agenda and refusing to wear a team’s gay pride jersey.

To name a few recent examples, in Jan., the Flyers’ Ivan Provorov refused to participate with the team’s gay pride jersey, Australian footballers the Cairns Taipans decided to dump their gay pride jersey at the end of Jan., and the entire Minnesota Wild opted out of wearing the jersey early this month.

Regardless, the left is on the march and attacking Sharks goalie Reimer for his decision. Despite his public comment that he values the lives of the “LGBTQIA+ community,” he is being accused of all manners of evil.

Nobody is asking you to fuck a dude in the name of inclusion. It’s a t-shirt. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) March 18, 2023

Thanks James Reimer for reminding that organized religion/Christianity is an umbrellla under which the worst people in humanity shelter themselves. You're a homophobe & a crappy human. Sad you're Canadian but luckily not good enough to ever rep our country in any meaningful level https://t.co/VH2MnzJowQ — Victoria Denault (@BooksbyVictoria) March 19, 2023

Unbelievable that James Reimer is allowed to play at all during this game! A small patch on his uniform, insult any gay players in the NHL, or is he just making noise to elevate himself to some kind of stature? — Thelma Cameron (@ThelmaCameron18) March 19, 2023

Without a doubt, though, the player has his supporters:

No one should be forced into activism by their employer. Forcing someone to advocate for a cause they don't believe in is is wrong, good on Reimer for standing up. NHL goalie James Reimer REFUSES to wear LGBTQIA+ Pride jersey, citing Christian faith https://t.co/enspp66xAU — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 19, 2023

Under the umbrella of disingenuous bullshit, you can fuck right off with this statement. If you truly believed the queer community is welcome in hockey, you’d wear the shirt. You do not get to have it both ways. Jesus is not impressed. https://t.co/NfqGMGQqRr — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) March 18, 2023

Nope. Your manipulation has no power here. I don’t have to do anything to prove to the masses that I am for or against anything. Compelled speech is the weapon of tyrants. — Cryssie Adams (@CryssieGA) March 19, 2023

This is the man’s heart felt belief. You are proving a lot of peoples suspicions that you are trying to force people to do something against what they believe in. You seem to me to be trying to enforce the rule of a mob. pic.twitter.com/G4yOuTL9kl — The Major (@saltymarine80) March 18, 2023

