Poll: Support for Allowing Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports Dramatically Declines

Polls are showing that as more Americans learn about transgender athletes, opposition to allowing them to compete against women is increasing, not going down.

The website Boys vs Women tracks the differences in scoring between grown women and boys to show that, in most cases, adult women aren’t even fast enough or strong enough to beat high school boys in sports.

The site’s main question is featured at the top of the main page, asking, “If boys win against the fastest women, is it fair for males to compete in female-only athletic events?”

On its X account, the site recently reviewed the polling on the acceptance rate for transgender “women” in sports.

It appears that the left’s tactic of forcing everyone to accept males competing in women’s sports — especially in schools and colleges — is failing to have the effect of cajoling people into agreeing with the practice.

The polling shows that the feelings about trans athletes are hardening against the radical transgenders and that since 2016, fewer people now agree that trans athletes should be allowed to pick whatever gender category they feel like picking at any given time.

The numbers have fallen from just under fifty percent in support in 2016 to less than 25 percent today.

Meanwhile, the opposition went from about 30 percent opposed to transgender “women” competing as women to more than 60 percent opposing the idea today.

Even those who are undecided have lost support for trans athletes. In 2016, about 20 percent were undecided. However, as feelings have become more defined, only about 15 percent say they are undecided today.

The site also discarded the undecided and looked only at those who have an opinion one way or the other and found that the 40 percent who once opposed trans athletes in 2016 are now at 75 percent opposition.

Of the 1000 polled by Ipsos, support for using gender identity dropped from 27% to 21%, and opposition rose from 45% to 52% from 2021 to 2024. — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) June 3, 2024

So, transgender athletes have lost a ton of support over the years between 2016 and 2024, according to the polls that Boys vs Women compiled.

This is despite the fact that local school districts all across the country have forced girls to compete against boys who identify as girls, despite the many professional and amateur leagues that have forced participants to accept trans competitors and even the Olympics allowing trans athletes to compete against women.

All this pandering to the extreme transgender lobby has not moved Americans to accept trans athletes. Indeed, it has rather had the opposite effect.

