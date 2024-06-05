Sparks Rookie Cameron Brink Says ‘Young White’ WNBA Players Have ‘Privilege’

Los Angeles Sparks Forward Cameron Brink, who was the No. 2 WNBA Draft pick after Caitlin Clark this year, claims that white players have “privilege,” even as Clark is targeted for verbal and physical abuse at every game.

Brink, who was drafted out of Stanford, delivered her woke comment at the tail of a lengthy interview with Uproxx published on Wednesday.

Talking about winning games, Brink exclaimed, “I will acknowledge there’s a privilege for the younger white players of the league.”

She indulged even more wokeness by invoking the supposed “pronoun” controversy.

“That’s not always true, but there is a privilege that we have inherently and the privilege of appearing feminine. Some of my teammates are more masculine. Some of my teammates go by they/them pronouns,” Brink bloviated.

She went on to note that “pronouns” and “representation” were more important to her than her job, saying, “I want to bring more acceptance to that and not just have people support us because of the way that we look.”

Brink concluded that she is at fault, too, because she likes to represent her female identity.

“I know I can feed into that because I like to dress femininely, but that’s just me. I want everyone to be accepted — not just paid attention to because of how they look,” she exclaimed.

All this left-wingery even as the “privileged” Clark is physically assaulted on the court, taunted by players, and called a “white bitch” and repeatedly dismissed by those in the sports media despite her growing number of accomplishments.

Clark does not seem to enjoy much “privilege” in a pro sports league that claims to be one meant to “empower women.”

Then again, showing that “women” are not really of all that much interest to the WNBA, being white and heterosexual, Clark just might not be the kind of woman the WNBA is interested in empowering.

