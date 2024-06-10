WATCH: Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Stuns Woke Reporters with Response to Question About Race

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla completely rejected a woke, race-based question from the media on Saturday, preferring instead to turn the question into one about faith in Christ.

Mazzulla is one of two black head coaches in the NBA, and he is set to face the other one — Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks — in the coming Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

With that in the offing, a reporter asked Mazzulla if he had any comment about black head coaches.

Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill asked the race-based question, saying, “For the first time since 1975… you have two black coaches. Given the plight, sometimes with black head coaches in the NBA, do you think this is a significant moment? Do you take pride in this? How do you view this, or do you not see it at all?”

Mazzullah quickly responded: “I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches.”

And the room was shocked into stunned silence.

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla silences room with slam dunk response I just became Boston Celtics Fanpic.twitter.com/RQMuKuNFGm — 1775 (@Mar50cC5O) June 10, 2024

Mazzulla has spoken about his Christian beliefs several times before, so it is no secret that he is a committed Christian.

Many on social media were stunned at Mazulla’s comments Saturday, especially about the silence in the room after he made his comment.

I am now a Joe Mazulla fan. — Double_Dawg (@rainsbright) June 9, 2024

When asked about the royal family last year, he responded “Jesus. Mary and Joseph?” He won me with that one. — I got nothing (@TheRealPanicFC) June 9, 2024

As a Celtics fan I am 100% happy with how this dude has led the team. Just a fantastic job all around. — That’s what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 9, 2024

Coaches have grown tired of journalists constantly pushing the race card. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) June 9, 2024

