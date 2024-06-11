UFC Legend Donald Cerrone Criticized for Saying He Enjoyed Watching Tim Kennedy ‘Annihilate’ Russian-Muslim Fighters

UFC legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is taking fire from some on social media for saying that he enjoyed watching former UFC champ and U.S. Special Forces veteran Tim Kennedy destroy Russian-Muslim fighters during sparring.

In a video Cerrone posted to YouTube and shared by MMA Mania, the longtime UFC fighter detailed how Kennedy would seek out Russian-Muslim fighters in sparring sessions.

“My favorite thing about Tim Kennedy is he’s as American as apple pie. So, we’re at Jackson’s, and if any of the Russian Muslim fighters would come in, old Timmy would take it upon himself to just take down, smother, and absolutely destroy these dudes.

“I’d be sitting there going, ‘Get them, Tim.’ He would annihilate them, and I’d love it. He would smile and laugh and rub their face in the mat. He’d do malicious sh*t. I’d be like, ‘F**k yeh, Tim, that’s what I’m talking about’. He’d come back and be like, ‘I hate them.’ I’d say, ‘Me too. I hate them but there’s nothing I can do, I’m 155 pounds, that dude is 200 pounds, and you’ve just destroyed him’.”

Kennedy has not publicly commented on the interview as of the time of this writing.

The reaction to Cerrone’s video on X was unkind.

So Donald is confessing to being a racist and so is Tim Kennedy. @TimKennedyMMA — Wiz (@DeWizard7) June 11, 2024

@Cowboycerrone You are a failure and so is @TimKennedyMMA. Never won a title and the only legacy you have is some made up story about being bad training partners. — يعني فلسفه (@MrPhalsapha) June 11, 2024

Pathetic — SG (@sgisking1) June 11, 2024

However, not all of the reactions were negative.

Woke people taking offense to this is funny. — ☢️ (@chiguirii) June 11, 2024

W Tim — 🎒 (@aljoisthegoat) June 11, 2024

Good. We need to bring this energy back. — Ten Marek 🇱 (@SimSoftGuy) June 11, 2024

Donald Cerrone retired from the UFC nearly two years after losing to Tim Miller in his final fight.