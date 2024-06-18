Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry Smashes WNBA Viewership Records

The Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rivalry has smashed WNBA viewership records, with the latest match between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky being the most-watched game in history.

“The Indiana Fever’s 91-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday was the league’s most-watched game in more than two decades,” noted the Daily Mail. “The highly-anticipated matchup averaged 2.25 million viewers, a 225% increase over an average game last season.”

Roughly 3 million households watched the big game, setting a 23-year viewership record. The match also became the most streamed WNBA game in history on Paramount+.

During the game, rookie superstar Caitlin Clark delivered the goods, scoring 23 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Viewers hoping to see the rivalry heating up between Clark and Reese got exactly what they tuned in for during the third quarter when Reese smacked Clark in the head as she jumped for the basket. Reese received a flagrant 1 for her blatant foul, which she protested against.

“For inside, I think we were playing really hard,” Reese said after the game. “I think we went up really strong, and a lot of times, we didn’t get a lot of calls. And going back and looking at the film, I saw a lot of calls that weren’t made; I guess some people got a special whistle, but just being able to play as best as we can.”

“I’m proud of Kamilla going out and still getting a double-double. That’s something that y’all are not going to be able to stop, regardless of the referees, like, we’re here for a while; we’re not going to be denied, no matter what you guys try to do. Our goal is to win; we’re going to do whatever it takes to win and continue to do that,” she added.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith endorsed the flagrant 1 call.

“I will say this: It was a basketball play,’ Smith said on ESPN’s First Take on Monday. “Yes, Angel Reese is right about that.”

“But what they called against her in terms of upgrading it to a flagrant 1 is exactly what they would’ve done in the NBA as well… She can be upset about it, but it’s a hit to the head, and that’s what they’re doing in this day and age. The call is correct,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, the presence of rookie star Caitlin Clark has made such an impression on the WNBA that its ratings and attendance were boosted to record numbers in the first month of the new season. Across the country, WNBA arenas have reported filling up to 94% capacity, with WNBA games averaging 1.32 million viewers across the big networks ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS. Just last year, the WNBA averaged 462,000 viewers.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.