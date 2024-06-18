The Buffalo Bills became the latest NFL team to support its city’s upcoming National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) chapter.

The NGFFL proudly announced on Tuesday that the city of Buffalo, New York, would be its 28th chapter in the country.

“We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League,” NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton said in a statement.

“Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive,” he added.

We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the @BuffaloBills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏈https://t.co/cvV2ocyaxJ — NGFFL (@NGFFL) June 18, 2024

Michelle Roberts, the Buffalo Bills VP of Community Impact, said the the team’s sponsorship will expand the NGFFL’s impact.

“We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL,” Roberts said. “Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”

The Buffalo Bills supporting the NGFFL follows the Chicago Bears, the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the Washington Commanders, and many more.

According to Fox News, the NGFFL has “been around for more than two decades.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.