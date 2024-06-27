WWE’s Bianca Belair Wants Caitlin Clark in the Ring at 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE star Bianca Belair is looking to feed off Caitlin Clark’s amazing popularity in the WMBA by inviting the basketball phenom to jump into the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Clark has become one of the most recognizable athletes in sports today and is responsible for bringing more viewers than women’s pro basketball has ever had. Indeed, this month, she was ranked as the fourth most popular athlete in the U.S., behind only LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Steph Curry.

So, everyone wants some of what Clark’s got. And apparently, Belair is hoping to capitalize on Clark, as well, by telling Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook Nation that Clark should join the WWE.

“Listen, I love what’s happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I’ve always said…We don’t need to do anything different. We just need the opportunities. We need the media coverage, and the WNBA is doing that,” Belair said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“I feel like WWE — we’ve done a lot of unprecedented things when it comes to women. Whether it’s women main event in WrestleMania, main eventing on a weekly basis at Raw’s and SmackDown’s or PLEs, so, it would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women,” she added.

“So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re watching, come on, join — come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know what’s going to happen. It could be the past, present, future, or just someone you don’t expect. So, you might see Caitlin Clark, 2025 Royal Rumble, right here in Indianapolis,” Belair concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston