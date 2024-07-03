Gavin Newsom Launches Podcast with NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch

For some inexplicable reason, California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a weekly podcast with NFL legend Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

In his latest effort to pump up his national profile to make a run for the White House as a future Democrat nominee, Newsom will soon launch the podcast to be entitled Politickin’ on July 5 on iHeartPodcasts, according to left-leaning news outlet Politico.

The podcast promises what listeners it can scare up that they will hear Newsom “like you’ve never heard him.”

Oddly, Newsom also promised there would be no political discussions in Politickin’, and instead, the NFL player and the far-left Democrat governor would lead listeners to a “deeper understanding of what it takes to excel in their respective fields.”

Newsom has a year and a half left in his term as governor and ruled out running for president this year back in November. Also, during a gubernatorial debate in October 2022, he promised to serve his entire term and not leave early to run for president. However, that was all before Democrats started calling for Joe Biden to step aside.

Whatever the case, he is often touted as waiting in the wings as a suitable Democrat candidate for the party nomination. He has spent an inordinate amount of time crisscrossing the U.S. on political appearances instead of staying home in California to govern.

For his part, Marshawn Lynch was a one-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Pro Bowl player, and, in 2013 and 2014, the NFL’s leader in rushing touchdowns. He played from 2007 to 2019 and spent five years with the Seattle Seahawks.

He earned the nickname “Beast Mode” for his success as a rusher, and his “Beast Quake” touchdown during the 2011 NFL playoffs is considered one of the greatest in NFL history.

He retired and unretired three times but finally hung up his cleats for good in 2019 after one last season with the Seahawks. Since then, he became a part-owner of the Seattle Kraken of the NHL.

