Antonio Brown Calls Donald Trump ‘Legend of the Decade’ After Assassination Attempt

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has racked up more than six million hits on his comments about Donald Trump in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of the former president.

Replying to a video of Trump being surrounded by Secret Service agents during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the former NFL player wrote, “Cue up Many Men by 50 and we gonna win the presidency in a landslide.”

“Fucking Legend of the Decade #CTESPN,” he added.

Brown has noted his support for the former president several times in recent months.

When asked in an interview with OutKick if he would back Trump during the upcoming presidential election, Brown responded, “Yeah, I’ll endorse Trump.”

In May, he praised Trump for his presidential pardons for rappers, adding that Trump had done “great things” for members of the recording industry.

In March, he even asked Trump to choose him as his vice-presidential running mate for 2024 in a social media post.

Brown has also been a strong critic of Joe Biden.

