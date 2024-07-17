NASCAR Team Picks Caitlin Clark for Brickyard 400 Car Logo

Caitlin Clark seems to be everywhere these days. Now, she will be featured in NASCAR after Stewart-Haas Racing picked her image for its car logo for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to TMZ, the team said in a press release on Tuesday that an image of Clark shooting a basket will appear on the hood of Josh Berry’s No. 4 Ford Mustang.

The wrap will feature a photo of Clark wearing her No. 22 Iowa jersey, not her WNBA jersey from the Indianapolis Fever.

Caitlin Clark paint scheme will be featured on NASCAR hood as part of Panini America sponsorship https://t.co/h5DJliJWHv via @A_S12 pic.twitter.com/za4VDsI3PG — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 16, 2024

Here’s some other angles of the @CaitlinClark22 car from @PaniniAmerica, which hadn’t done a Cup level primary sponsorship deal since 2001. It’s around Panini’s “Raining 3s” trading cards that will be released at retailers including @Target and @Walmart plus online this week. pic.twitter.com/NIa3RAAQBR — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 16, 2024

Berry, who is currently ranked 21st in points, said it’s an honor to be part of the team featuring a Clark car wrap.

“Every racecar driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect,” Berry said. “To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town, and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort.”

Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America, praised Berry.

“We are proud to be partnering with Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing, starting at the Brickyard 400,” Howarth said. “Panini America and NASCAR have had a long and successful relationship, and this is another great example of that. Josh has been exciting to watch this season, and we look forward to some great finishes in the second half of the season.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston