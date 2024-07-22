Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, said Democrats pushing Joe Biden out of running for reelection means they want to “hijack” democracy.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Joe Biden issued a history-making decision unseen since Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson refused to seek reelection in 1968.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

After Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the party mantle, Democrats immediately rallied behind Biden and celebrated the decision.

In a video posted to X, Portnoy called Biden’s decision the “right move” while knocking the timing.

“They whacked Joe when the powers that be sent him out for that debate with Trump. They knew what we’ve known forever if you have two eyes and a brain: that he was a lettuce head, a vegetable,” Portnoy said. “It’s the right move, he shouldn’t run. It’s not for the right reasons. Like, he has been this way for years, and the Democrats have been hiding it. Then they’re like, ‘Well, he probably can’t beat Trump, so we got to get somebody else in there.’ How they waited this long, so now what? They can hand-pick basically who their replacement is going to be?”

“How they waited this long is insanity, and they’re trying to hijack, basically, democracy. They’re not letting people vote. It goes to the convention, it’s insane, because he’s been this way before he went and ran. That in itself is fucking crazy,” he continued.

It also doesn't really matter if it's Kamala, Newsom, Whitmer etc. The point is the same. A small select group of people decided they get to handpick the Presidential candidate rather than have people vote for the candidate. It's insane and calculated. https://t.co/WTLmmmEodR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 21, 2024

