Trump Mocks Biden While Crushing Massive Shot: ‘Think Biden Could Do That?’

Donald Trump hit the links with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and not only stunned the pro with his golf skills, he even found time to mock Joe Biden’s game after a particularly amazing shot.

The former president and golf aficionado appeared on DeChambeau’s Break 50 YouTube channel where the golf champ plays various personalities with a challenge of breaking a score of 50.

The hilarious moment occurred on the second hole when the 78-year-old former president pulled out an amazing shot. He then delivered the crack, “You think Biden can do that?”

Trump also spoke about his tête-à-tête with Biden during June’s one and only presidential debate where Trump spoke about winning several amateur golf championships and Biden claimed he had a six handicap — then revised that to an eight, neither of which is likely true.

“We had an argument about golf. Can you believe it?” Trump said.

For his part, DeChambeau was visibly impressed with Trump’s golf skills.

“This is pretty impressive,” the stunned DeChambeau said in the video. “I didn’t expect this.”

With his score of 22 under par, not only did Trump end up with the 50 strokes befitting the title of DeChambeau’s YouTube series, but it measures as one of the lowest scores that the two-time major championship winner has ever seen in his video series.

The California pro also pointed out that he also offered the Biden campaign an opportunity to be part of the video series, but the White House declined.

X users were equally impressed with Trump’s massive shot.

DeChambeau is not the first to say that Trump’s game is fairly amazing. Last week, former White House official Douglas MacKinnon said that he was highly impressed with trump’s prowess on the golf course after he spent time with the former president on the links.

“The driving display the former president put on was jaw-dropping amazing. It simply was. Not only was he able to stripe his drives down the middle at will, but shape them left and right. All while consistently hitting them 270 yards and longer., MacKinnon wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

