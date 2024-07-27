Paris Olympics: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down During Opening Ceremony

If you thought the incompetence and disgrace of the Olympic opening ceremony was limited to grotesque parodies of the Last Supper and strongly suggestive bisexual threesomes, you would be wrong.

In addition to all that, they also raised the Olympic flag upside down.

@BBCSport Shame the Olympic flag was hoisted upside down 😳 pic.twitter.com/hl6v8rvH5K — Mike T (@Tutts558) July 26, 2024

Members of the French military raised the flag with the two rings (supposed to be at the bottom) on the top of the famous Olympic emblem.

It was an honest mistake, to be sure. Had this been the only mistake or outrage during the opening ceremony, Olympic organizers could have called the whole thing mainly a success. Of course, this was far from the only blemish, as the opening ceremonies also featured a suggestive bisexual threesome.

This is the gayest opening ceremony ever Didn’t they ban Grindr in the Olympic village tho? pic.twitter.com/D5yS7hmc9c — Jem (@JemayelK) July 26, 2024

A transgender and drag queen-themed parody of the Last Supper.

And, who could forget the scantily-clad and bearded dancer?

Paris, 2024. Bearded man dressed as a woman dances provocatively as he performs during the Olympics Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/lVNvxnwZLc — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Nuked4Every1) July 27, 2024

Saturday is the first full day of sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and after watching that opening ceremony, it couldn’t have come a moment too soon.