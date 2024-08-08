BBC Olympics Commentator Corrected On-Air After ‘Misgendering’ U.S. Shot Putter

Patrick Smith_Getty Images (9)
Warner Todd Huston

A BBC Olympics commentator was corrected live on the air by his broadcast partner for calling a U.S. shot putter a “her” even though the athlete identifies as “non-binary.”

USA athlete Raven Saunders has been a colorful competitor, to say the least. Adopting the nickname “The Hulk,” Saunders stepped up to the ring with green and purple hair, a full-face mask, and long, colorful fingernails. Saunders has also had a bedazzled glove with “HULK” spelled out in crystals.

But as Saunders prepared to qualify for the finals in shot put, BBC commentator Steve Backley introduced the athlete as a “her,” saying, “it’s good to see her back.”

“The colorful character of Raven Saunders back. Good to see her back, sort of. Sort of see her, I mean,” Backley said, referring to Saunders’ face mask.

Backley, though, was quickly corrected by his BBC co-host, Jazmin Sawyers.

“Well, we can’t actually see them very well. Raven Saunders is actually non-binary and wearing a mask there – we are quite used to seeing them with interesting attire,” Sawyers exclaimed.

Social media quickly jumped on the live “non-binary” correction.

“Pathetic,” one X user wrote.

“Then why is ‘they’ participating in a women’s event?” another asked.

Another user decried where our culture has gone, writing, “15 years ago that would have been a funny SNL sketch, now it’s reality.”

Many others piled on:

