BBC Olympics Commentator Corrected On-Air After ‘Misgendering’ U.S. Shot Putter

A BBC Olympics commentator was corrected live on the air by his broadcast partner for calling a U.S. shot putter a “her” even though the athlete identifies as “non-binary.”

USA athlete Raven Saunders has been a colorful competitor, to say the least. Adopting the nickname “The Hulk,” Saunders stepped up to the ring with green and purple hair, a full-face mask, and long, colorful fingernails. Saunders has also had a bedazzled glove with “HULK” spelled out in crystals.

But as Saunders prepared to qualify for the finals in shot put, BBC commentator Steve Backley introduced the athlete as a “her,” saying, “it’s good to see her back.”

More gender madness at the Olympics in the women’s shot put. The host introduces Raven Saunders, saying “it’s good to see her back”. He is promptly corrected by his co-host, saying “they are actually non-binary”. If they’re not a woman, why are they in the women’s competition? pic.twitter.com/i0FFHyAWKX — James Esses (@JamesEsses) August 8, 2024

“The colorful character of Raven Saunders back. Good to see her back, sort of. Sort of see her, I mean,” Backley said, referring to Saunders’ face mask.

Backley, though, was quickly corrected by his BBC co-host, Jazmin Sawyers.

“Well, we can’t actually see them very well. Raven Saunders is actually non-binary and wearing a mask there – we are quite used to seeing them with interesting attire,” Sawyers exclaimed.

Social media quickly jumped on the live “non-binary” correction.

“Pathetic,” one X user wrote.

“Then why is ‘they’ participating in a women’s event?” another asked.

Then why is “they” participating in a women’s event? — Amy2112 (@Amy21123) August 8, 2024

Another user decried where our culture has gone, writing, “15 years ago that would have been a funny SNL sketch, now it’s reality.”

Many others piled on:

ALL of the things we’ve seen as trusted institutions, including schooling systems

ALL little threads to destabilise trust and induce fear.

Sadly it’s all staged for our benefit?

How easy they control us — tonycahill (@tonycahill1969) August 8, 2024

The Olympics have become such a passé thing, totally destroyed from what it once was. — Anneke-CH (@Greytaitai) August 8, 2024

What a freakshow! — Hanne C. Ramberg ️ (@hanneramberg) August 8, 2024

This is absolutely freaking ridiculous! If the people in charge of the Olympics had any balls at all they would say we don’t recognize non-binary you’re either a biological male or a biological female which one are you? End the insanity now! — Jovan (@Jovan333) August 8, 2024

