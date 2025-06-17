The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance released its version of the proposed budget reconciliation bill on Monday, retaining a provision from the House version of the bill stripping abortion providers — including Planned Parenthood — of federal taxpayer dollars through Medicaid.

The proposal comes after a major campaign by conservatives and pro-life organizations urging Republicans and President Donald Trump to end taxpayer dollars to abortion organizations through reconciliation — as Congress did in 2015 and 2017.

Defunding abortion providers through the reconciliation process would allow the Senate to bypass the critical 60-vote threshold for a simple majority vote, instead capitalizing on Republicans’ overall trifecta. While federal funding for abortions specifically is barred by the Hyde Amendment, pro-life opponents argue no federal funds should be used t oprop up any organization that performs abortions.

The text of the proposal states:

No federal funds that are considered direct spending and provided to carry out a State plan under title XIX of the Social Security Act or a waiver of such a plan shall be used to make payments to a prohibited entity for items and services furnished during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, including any payments made directly to the prohibited entity or under a contract or other arrangement between a State and a covered organization.

The bill classifies as “prohibited entity” a community provider “that is primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care and provides for abortions…” The prohibition does not apply to abortions carried out after rape or incest, or in the case where a woman “suffers from a physical disorder, physical injury, or physical illness, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself, that would, as certified by a physician, place the woman in danger of death unless an abortion is performed.”

Leading pro-life groups applauded the Senate for keeping the provision in the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins said:

We are one step closer to ending the tyranny of forced taxpayer funding of abortion vendors, who have infiltrated America’s healthcare, draining life-saving resources away from full-service medical care. Our message to all of Congress, let’s tell Planned Parenthood and all abortion vendors to ‘Go Fund Themselves.’

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, noted that “[w]omen have real choices for their health care, with community health centers far more accessible and offering much more comprehensive care than abortion businesses.”

“We thank Majority Leader John Thune and Finance Committee Chair Sen. Mike Crapo for their leadership and encourage both chambers to get the One Big Beautiful Bill Act across the finish line,” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and DOGE Launch Investigation into Planned Parenthood’s Use of Taxpayer Funds

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report revealed record abortions and taxpayer funding in 2023-2024.

The report, called “A Force For Hope,” states that 402,230 unborn babies were killed in abortions, up from 392,715 the previous year. At the same time, the organization received $792.2 million in taxpayer funding, up almost $100 million from the previous year.

Additionally, American Life League’s STOPP International 2025 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation shows, using the latest available data, that the average total compensation paid to all Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs increased 11 percent from 2020 to 2023.

“In those four years, Planned Parenthood’s average CEO earnings went from $317,564 to $352,661. Additionally, Planned Parenthood CEOs continue to rank in the 98th percentile of US wage earners,” according to the report.

The report also found that Planned Parenthood’s president, Alexis McGill Johnson, makes $904,014 annually, while Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs in California make upwards of $800,000.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.