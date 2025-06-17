Far-Left ‘Squad’ Democrats Sign on to Thomas Massie Bill to Prevent U.S. Forces from Engaging with Iran

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has introduced bipartisan legislation aiming to rein in President Donald Trump’s power when it comes to the American position on the Israel-Iran war.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie posted on X. “I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

While he remains the sole Republican backing such a legislative effort, several top Democrats from the far-left of the Democratic Party, including “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), have indicated they are signing on to the Massie proposal.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) replied directly : “Signing on.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) added , “I look forward to supporting this War Powers Resolution. The American people aren’t falling for it again. We were lied to about ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq that killed millions and forever changed lives. It’s unconstitutional for Trump to go to war without a vote in Congress.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated , “I support this resolution because the American people do not want another war.”

Others like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a frequent critic of war efforts, has also signaled he will support the effort.

“No war in Iran,” Khanna posted . “It’s time for every member to go on record. Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people? I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Massie. It is privileged and must receive a vote.”

On the Senate side, progressive senators like Tim Kaine and Bernie Sanders have signaled support for such a measure.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) released a statement Monday announcing his own War Powers Resolution aimed at preventing unauthorized military action against Iran.