Trump Refuses to Sign G7 Statement on Iran; Wants Total End to Nuclear Enrichment

President Donald Trump rejected the G7’s proposed statement on Iran because it called for monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, rather than an outright halt to Iran’s program of nuclear enrichment.

The Trump administration has been demanding that Iran halt all uranium enrichment, since enrichment past a certain level has no purpose other than developing the unique isotope necessary for nuclear weapons.

Iran has refused to agree, leading to the impasse in nuclear talks — and leading Israel to attack Iran last Friday rather than face the prospect of an imminent Iranian nuclear weapon.

The Telegraph reported:

The Telegraph learnt that a draft document was circulated that called for both sides to protect civilians and for tight monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities. That was unacceptable to Mr Trump, who is demanding that Iran is not allowed any uranium enrichment activity and who has been one of the most outspoken of Israel’s supporters. “I can confirm that he did not sign on to the statement,” said a senior US official.

As for “both sides” protecting civilians, Israel has targeted legitimate military and government sites, and has given civilians advance warning to evacuate, while Iran has launched ballistic missiles at civilian population centers, with no legitimate military objective.

Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, that Iran should talk “immediately” about compromising on its nuclear program.

