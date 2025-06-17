Video Shows Conor McGregor Knock Man Out in Ibiza Nightclub

It’s been a while since Conor McGregor knocked someone out in the Octagon, but he has succeeded in at least one KO in a nightclub.

A video has circulated showing the former two-division UFC champion delivering not one but two lefts to the jaw of a fellow club goer in Ibiza, Spain, and sending the man to the dance floor.

McGregor, standing on a platform above the dance floor, leans in to talk to someone and then, apparently displeased with the conversation, fires the two shots that send the man falling back.

McGregor was not removed from the club; the man he punched was escorted out by staff.

“Clearly something’s been said to annoy him, and he’s reacted very badly,” one witness told The Sun. “The guy seemed to fall to the floor, and his mates came to pick him up and get him away. There (didn’t appear to be any) consequences for Conor, but the guy he punched was taken away, and I didn’t see him again.”

This isn’t McGregor’s first dustup in Ibiza. In 2023, a woman accused the former UFC champ of attacking her on a yacht. Nor is it his first time slugging someone in a club or bar. In 2019, while McGregor was promoting his Proper #12 Irish Whiskey, the famed Irish fighter punched a seated, elderly man at the bar with seemingly no provocation.

McGregor’s last fight in the Octagon was a loss to Dustin Poirier, nearly four years ago, in July 2021.