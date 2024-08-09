WATCH: Canadian Pole Vaulter, OnlyFans Model Twerks After Winning Bronze Medal

O Canada!

Alysha Newman, a Canadian pole vaulter and social media content creator, twerked after her bronze medal-winning performance earlier this week.

If a bronze medal earns a twerk, it’s probably best for family viewers everywhere that she didn’t win silver or gold. The bronze medal was far from inconsequential and was actually historic. Newman became Canada’s first medalist in the pole vault in 112 years.

Australia’s Nina Kennedy took gold in the event, and America’s Katie Moon took silver. Neither, however, twerked.

Newman is known as the “Pole Vault Queen” on OnlyFans and will undoubtedly have additional titles to add after her historical performance and provocative celebration.

Alysha Newman is #TeamCanada first Olympic pole vault medallist in 112 years ὄ 📸: Darren Calabrese pic.twitter.com/Sww19MSrCG — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 7, 2024

Some of Newman’s work from her other job as an OnlyFans model can be seen here.

The 4.85-meter jump not only won Canada a medal but also became a new Canadian Olympic record. So, regardless of what anyone thinks of her celebration or modeling, Newman made that OnlyFans money pay off in a big way.