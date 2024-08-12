‘Stop!’: LeBron James Drawing Backlash for Stern Reaction to Young Fan in Paris

Amin Mohammad Jamali_Getty Images
Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been taking heat on social media for his stern reaction to a young fan in Paris this weekend.

On Saturday, LeBron James went out to celebrate in Paris after winning the USA gold in basketball at the Olympics. When his motorcade strolled up to the restaurant, he stopped out with his wife, and a young fan greeted him with his phone. LeBron became visibly agitated with the boy and said, “Stop. Stop. Don’t do that.”

The boy backed off, and LeBron headed into the restaurant after doing a celebratory dance for reporters on the red carpet. Take a look:

People on social media immediately pounced on LeBron James, saying he should have been nicer to the kid.

