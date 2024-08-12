‘Stop!’: LeBron James Drawing Backlash for Stern Reaction to Young Fan in Paris

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been taking heat on social media for his stern reaction to a young fan in Paris this weekend.

On Saturday, LeBron James went out to celebrate in Paris after winning the USA gold in basketball at the Olympics. When his motorcade strolled up to the restaurant, he stopped out with his wife, and a young fan greeted him with his phone. LeBron became visibly agitated with the boy and said, “Stop. Stop. Don’t do that.”

The boy backed off, and LeBron headed into the restaurant after doing a celebratory dance for reporters on the red carpet. Take a look:

Who’s a bigger douche canoe than LeBron James? pic.twitter.com/mcHwa5grNW — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 12, 2024

NEW: NBA star LeBron James is under fire for snapping at a young fan who asked for a picture after winning gold at the Olympics. James was seen telling the kid ‘stop’ before he pulled off a dance move while entering the venue. “Stop, stop, stop” he said to the kid. James was… pic.twitter.com/VQj3Z9M8X8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2024

People on social media immediately pounced on LeBron James, saying he should have been nicer to the kid.

Arrogance from LeBron James this evening, this is something a fellow huge superstar star like Novak Djokovic would never ever be rude to a kid simply wanting his autograph or just some sort of acknowledgment. pic.twitter.com/UfcvwTj9PF — Pavvy G (@pavyg) August 11, 2024

A perfect example of an entitled ‘celebrity’. LeBron James, I think you have forgotten that you are only famous because you can bounce a ball Ἴ. Your contribution to society is less than zero. pic.twitter.com/f6GCZe4RBp — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) August 12, 2024

