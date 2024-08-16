‘Garbage!’: Fans Ruthlessly Mock Angel Reese After Horrific Performance Against Mercury

Team USA’s apparent snubbing of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese was a huge topic in the lead-up to the Olympics. Even those who don’t like Caitlin Clark admit the team was wrong to leave her off the roster.

However, in the case of Angel Reese, it appears they made the right call.

Reese and the Sky returned to WNBA action Thursday night after the long break for the Olympics. Let’s just say things did not go well for Caitlin Clark’s chief rival. Oh sure, the headlines will scream that Reese extended her record streak of double-doubles to 18 with an 11-point, 15-rebound performance. They won’t tell you that the former LSU star shot only 28% from the field, a horrific 4-14, to be exact.

Not coincidentally, the Sky lost to the Mercury by a final of 85-65.

Here is but one of the many terrible sequences in the game for Reese:

Angel Reese never beating the allegations 😭 pic.twitter.com/u0baQg09Yv — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 16, 2024

Incredibly, Reese’s 28.% from the field Thursday night is only her fifth-worst shooting performance of the year. So, lest anyone believe, last night was an isolated experience. She’s actually been worse than that on four other occasions this year. In fact, the media has been working overtime to cover up Reese’s extreme mediocrity for some time.

Over her last four games, she has been shooting 16-54 for a paltry 29.6%.

You can’t make this stuff up man, no basketball player ever again men or women’s without the name Angel Reese will be celebrated for absolute mediocrity . 16-54 from inside 10 feet in the last 4 games pic.twitter.com/cZpZpE2Ptq — | Live Daily On Twitch | (@DTBxss) August 16, 2024

So, this isn’t a one-off. This is who she is.

Moreover, Reese only had three of her eleven points in the first half. What does that tell you? The Mercury felt no threat from the Sky and took their foot off the gas in the second half.

The only reason she’s setting double-double records is because she’s taking all the shots and collecting rebounds from her own misses. Nor, has her prolific shot taking helped her team. The Sky are 10-15 on the season. Good enough for the final spot in the Eastern Conference, but yikes,

Fans on X were quick to heckle Reese.

Year: 2042 “Dad, how good was Angel Reese” pic.twitter.com/8XSWjPeJRw — Law Donicick | 📊 CC = ὁ (@TLaww22) August 16, 2024

Angel Reese was awful tonight. 4-14 from the field and 3-8 from the free throw line. In her rookie season, Angel Reese has single-handedly devalued the points-rebound double-double to a comical level. https://t.co/VzA28jTAy4 — Stavros (@StavrosForever) August 16, 2024

Angel Reese has gotta be the worst damn player to ever touch a basketball — Chase (@chazz336) August 16, 2024

Angel Reese is young. She can grow into a better player and likely will. However, the media’s attempt to put her on the same level as Caitlin Clark in some effort to fuel a fictitious notion that they’re on the same level is just gross.

At this point in her career, Angel Reese is not a good basketball player. It needs to be said.