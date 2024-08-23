‘Deep Rooted Issues’: Brittany Mahomes Slams ‘Haters’ After Taking Heat for Appearing to Like Trump Campaign Social Media Post

Brittany Mahomes
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs Super Bowl champion QB Pat Mahomes, lashed out at “haters” who criticized her for appearing to like a pro-Trump social media post on Friday.

The NFL wife and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to challenge both the mental faculties and emotional makeup of her detractors, who smeared her for liking an August 13 Instagram post touting Trump’s 2024 agenda.

“I mean honestly,” Mahomes wrote in the story. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Of note, the post, apparently liked by Mahomes, included calls to “seal the border” and ” keep men OUT of women’s sports.”

A screenshot of Brittany Mahomes liking Trump's post.

 

Some of the backlash against her was intense.

The “haters” were confined to X, as it appears Mahomes scrubbed the negative comments from Instagram.

“Mahomes appears to have since removed her like from the post,” the New York Post reported.

As for Pat Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champ has declined to publicly endorse a candidate.

