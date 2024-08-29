VIDEO: Caitlin Clark Breaks Out in Laughter After Teammate’s Accidental X-Rated Remark

Caitlin Clark has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt smoothly to any unforeseen situation on the basketball floor. As far as unforeseen situations at press conferences?

Not so much.

The Fever emerged victorious Wednesday night, earning an 84-80 victory over the team ranked ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings, the Connecticut Sun. After the game, Clark’s teammate, Lexie Hull, tried to tell reporters how she was trying to affect the game. However, how she described her efforts was, shall we say, suggestive.

“So [I was] trying to be as active as I could and get my hands on as many balls as I could,” Hull said.

It didn’t take long for Clark and teammate Kelsey Mitchell to lose their composure as the suddenly embarrassed Hull tried to recover while laughing.

“Oh, Lex,” Clark could be heard saying.

X users joined in the laughter as well.

The fun team moment in the press conference mirrored the fun of putting together a good team win. Clark was impressive but not dominant in the victory, as Kelsey Mitchell led the way in points (23), and Hull led in rebounds with eight.

On Friday, the Fever will face off against Angel Reese and the rival Chicago Sky