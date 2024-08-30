‘This Is So Sick’: Sun Star Blasts George Floyd Meme Using Caitlin Clark’s Face

Connecticut Sun star forward DiJonai Carrington blasted the creator of a meme that used the pic of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd.

On Wednesday night, Carrington was sent the meme soon after Clark and the Fever defeated the Sun 84-80. The edit featured Caitlin Clark’s face superimposed on Chauvin’s body and Carrington’s face superimposed on Floyd’s body.

“Imagine thinking George Floyd’s murder is a joke,” Carrington wrote in response to the post. “All because of a basketball game. This is so sick.”

Chauvin knelt on the neck of Floyd for several minutes while he lay handcuffed on the ground during an arrest in 2020.

Carrington also criticized Fever fans after the loss, labeling them the “nastiest” fans in the WNBA.

Of course, the level of “nasty” Carrington experienced in Indiana probably has to do with her mockery of Caitlin Clark when the two teams faced off in June.

Carrington didn’t have a good night on the floor. Clark, on one play, ran her into her own teammate.

And, in another sequence, Clark torched her while Carrington was busy trying to celebrate a score:

The win gave the Fever their 15th win of the season and helped solidify their #3 seed in the Eastern Conference rankings.