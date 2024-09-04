Washington Commanders Exec Suspended After Video Rant About ‘Homophobic’ Black Players, ‘Alcoholic Fans’

Rael Enteen, the Vice President of Content for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, has been suspended after an undercover video was released showing him blasting “dumb” and “homophobic” players, bashing the “alcoholic fans,” and criticizing the lies the NFL tells.

Enteen’s harsh comments were secretly recorded by an undercover reporter working with activist journalist James O’Keefe. In the video, Enteen was caught making a series of shocking admissions and claims, the Daily Mail reported.

The team has since suspended him for his comments and, in a statement, wrote, “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time,” according to Front Office Sports.

That “language” is pretty damning in many ways.

The member of team management, who has been with the team since 2020, threw shade on some of the team’s black players and claimed, “A big chunk [of the roster] is very low-income African-Americans that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic.”

“I love hip-hop,” Enteen said, before adding, “hip-hop is very homophobic. It’s a cultural thing that I hope gets better.”

That was not all he had to say about NFL players. He branded some of them “dumb as hell,” too.

“There’s obviously a spectrum. There’s some that are dumb as all hell, and there are others that are very smart,” he said. “I think there’s also a real sad but true reality that some start smart, and they get hit in the head so much that they don’t stay smart.”

In another segment of the recordings, Enteen went after the fans, calling many of them “mouth breathers.”

“Most of the NFL fans I would say, are high school educated alcoholics,” he insisted in one segment, while blasting fans for starting fights in the stands in another.

He did not spare the league itself, either.

He called the NFL’s commitments to social justice causes “performative” and only done for publicity, said that the league’s only real goal is to “make as much money as possible,” and even alleged that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is just an empty suit and figurehead and that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is really the man who runs the NFL.

Enteen also said he thinks Jones is a racist. “I think he hates gay people and black people,” he says on the video.

In another segment of the recording, Enteen alleged that the NFL made him lie about a 2021 incident where raw sewage was spewed out over the fans in the stands during a Commanders game. He claimed that he was forced to say it was just water when the team knew full well it wasn’t. He called this an act of the “state-run media.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston