Professing ‘Christian’ Steph Curry Endorsing Kamala Harris to Protect Abortion Rights, Despite Nearly Being Aborted Himself

NBA star Steph Curry insisted that endorsing Kamala Harris was not a “tough” decision because Harris supports abortion. This despite Curry’s past claims that he is a committed Christian, not to mention the revelation that his mother almost aborted him when she was pregnant with him.

Curry appeared on CNBC on Wednesday and was asked if appearing at the Democratic Convention last month was a “tough” decision. The player, though, said it was actually an easy decision. When the CNBC host asked what his important issues were, he cited abortion first and foremost, according to Mediaite.

“I just know from especially women’s rights and thinking about, you know, what’s at stake with this election,” Curry replied. “And understanding, like, we need to be in a position where, women have the right to choose what’s right for them. And that’s at the top of the list for me.”

Curry appeared on a video beamed into the convention in Chicago, where he told the faithful, “I believe Kamala as president will bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward.”

Regardless, Curry’s laser-like focus on abortion is strange, considering his claims that he became a seriously committed Christian when he became an adult and had a family.

“I put believer first because that is supposed to be the roots of everything that I do as a believer, as a husband, as a father, and on down from there,” Curry said in 2019, according to Faith Wire.

“Faith to me is believing in the unseen and having a conviction that there is a higher power that has given me a purpose to what I am doing on this earth. For me, that is the foundation to how I live my life and how I want to see the world through that lens,” he added.

Curry’s stance on Harris and her radical policies on abortion is also strange since his own mother said in 2022 that she almost had an abortion and snuffed Steph’s life out before he was even born.

When she made her revelation, she attributed it to God, the New York Post reported at the time.

“So God is just bringing it all together and showing me to be able to say, ‘Hey, here’s this decision I made at this point, and look at the blessing that he has become,’ and I just thank God for that and I just say to God that it was meant to be,” Curry said. “And, to not carry judgment. You don’t have to carry a lot of judgment forever. Give ourselves some grace in making the decision with what we had to make the decision with when we made it. But, my favorite scripture says that all things get worked together for the good, and those called according to His purposes and praise Jesus. It all worked out. There’s Stephen, and look what he’s doing, and it’s just amazing to me.

Despite all this, Steph Curry thinks preserving the freedom to commit abortion is the most important issue in this election.

