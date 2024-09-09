Former Packers QB Brett Favre Says to Ignore Celebrity Political Endorsements

With election season in full swing, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre had a message for his followers, apparently in hopes of getting Americans to ignore celebrities and their often loud and partisan political pronouncements.

The former Green Bay Packers QB jumped to his X account on Monday with a warning for his 370,000 followers.

“About 150 million people are going to vote with only a handful of them being celebrities,” they wrote.

“I hope most people do their own research instead of listening to their fav singer, actor, or athlete,” he added, perhaps undercutting his own advice.

Whether the advice came from a “fav athlete,” it is usually good advice not to let a celebrity tell you what to think or how to vote. Few celebrities are very well informed on the intricacies of any issue, to be sure.

Favre elicited much response to his advice.

Some pointed out that it was a somewhat contradictory post:

“This advice is a paradox,” X user Paul A. Szypula wrote.

“And you’re one of them, so thanks for reminding all of us.,” another X user replied.

Others had even more to say:

Regardless, Favre has a point. This country was founded on the expectation that we would have an informed electorate. This is exactly what founding father Benjamin Franklin meant when he said we have a republic “if we can keep it.” If we vote without understanding what we are voting for, we will surely lose our country sooner or later.

