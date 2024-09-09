Tennis fans ripped pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce for what many felt was trashy behavior at the US Open on Sunday.

Swift and Kelce were accompanied by Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany as they attended the tennis competition at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to watch Italy’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeat U.S. star Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

Swift and Kelce, though, were seen rocking out during one moment when the TV cameras panned over to the celebrity section of the stands. The pair began dancing and singing to the 2003 hit I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness, and many on social media were appalled by the behavior, according to the Daily Mail.

Along with many fans, the Mahomes’s did not seem overly impressed by Swift and Kelce’s behavior.

The video seems to show Brittany asking her husband, “Do you know this song?” Patrick appears to reply, “Like, what?”

Social media had already been ablaze with speculation that Patrick and Brittany had been distancing themselves from Swift and Kelce when Swift and Brittany Mahomes were not sitting together during the Chiefs 2024 NFL opening game last week.

Many on social media blasted Swift and Kelce for showing off, putting on a show, and acting like teenagers for the cameras.

