Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes Social Justice Plea Following Police Detainment

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has adopted a social justice stance after being detained during a traffic stop ahead of last weekend’s game by issuing a four-word post on X.

On Monday, Hill took to his X account to tell his 982,000 followers, “Let’s make a change,” Fox News reported.

Hill later appeared on CNN to explain his X post further.

“I’m not a big believer in dividing people,” Hill told CNN. “I don’t believe in all that. I believe in bringing people together because that’s my purpose in life. I do football camps all across the world trying to bring different people together … because we in this together, baby. We’re on this Earth together. We gotta live together.

“So, when I say, ‘Let’s make a change,’ let’s do it together. So, Miami PD, really all officers across the world, one officer doesn’t make the whole group look bad. Everybody has bad apples. Every team has bad apples. It’s my job to use my platform and my resources so that way I’m able to align with these different stations,” the player continued.

“We done tried it all. We done protest. We even took a knee. We done did walks. So what’s next? Me and my wife are brainstorming on how we can be a part of this change. It’s important to us. We want to be able to change lives all across the world – not just Miami,” he said.

The player also insisted that if he weren’t famous, he may have been shot down on the spot or put in jail without a means to get out.

Hill was stopped by Miami-Dade Police officers as he was driving his McLaren 720S sports car to the stadium ahead of the Dolphins’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the confrontation quickly escalated after Hill refused to obey several orders by the arresting officer. In short order, Hill ended up being physically hauled out of his gull-wing door, onto the ground, and cuffed, as police bodycam footage shows.

Hill was arrested and charged with reckless driving and disobeying orders from the police.

Despite the vexations earlier in the day, Hill had an excellent game on Sunday. He caught seven passes for 130 yards and also made a touchdown.

The team has sided with Hill and has called for the police department to punish the officers involved in the arrest.

The team put out a statement reading:

“We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday’s game,” the team said. “It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community and use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ is a question that will carry with resounding impact.

“We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens. However, as is on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power. While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior.

“We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community. We have always believed that the game of football holds a unique power to bring people together, and we remain hopeful that through the collective work of the players, organization and our community partners, we can create lasting change.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston