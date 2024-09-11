‘He Gotta Go, Man’: Tyreek Hill Wants Cop Who Detained Him During Traffic Stop Fired

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he wants one of the officers who pulled him over and detained him en route to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, fired.

Hill made the demand in a Wednesday press conference, where he accused the officer of disrespecting him and his teammate, Calais Campbell.

“He gotta go, man,” Hill said, “Because in that instance right there, like not only did he treat me bad — you know what I’m saying — he also treated my teammates with disrespect. He had some crazy words towards them, and they ain’t even do nothing! Like, what did they do to you? They’re just walking on the sidewalk. So, I don’t know, bro. He gotta go, man, and [there are] not too many times that ‘Cheetah’ say people gotta go, but you? … Gone.”

According to a police citation, officers pursued Hill and pulled him over after observing him traveling at a visually estimated 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

When officers approached Hill’s vehicle, he did not immediately roll down his tinted window, which prompted the officer to knock on the driver’s side window in a way that Hill did not like. After words with the officer, Hill then rolled his window back up. The officer directed the Dolphins receiver to keep the window down, however, Hill ignored those requests and continued talking to his agent Drew Rosenhaus on his phone.

The officer warned the perennial Pro Bowler that he would “get” him out of the vehicle if he did not comply. After Hill again refused to lower the window, the officers followed through on their warning and forcefully removed him from the vehicle.

A fantastic question, such as, “Why didn’t you roll down your window?” Was not asked during Hill’s Wednesday press conference.

One officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.