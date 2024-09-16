Miami Heat Condemn ‘Hurtful and Offensive’ Narratives Surrounding Haitian Migrants

For some unknown reason, in a message posted to X on Monday, the NBA team, the Miami Heat, felt the need to attack Americans worried about having thousands of non-English-speaking migrants dumped in their small towns by the Biden-Harris administration.

Jumping unbidden into the Biden-Harris migrant flood controversy, the Heat went on the attack against what the team claimed is a “false narrative” aimed at Haitian immigrants being bandied about on social media.

“The Miami Heat staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant cultures, including many members of our Haitian community. The false narrative surrounding them is hurtful and offensive and has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats,” the team wrote. “Our Haitian employees, fans, and friends deserve better.”

The team concluded with the phrase “Ansanm nou kanpe fo,” which in Creole seems to mean “together we stand.”

Very quickly, though, many social media users wondered why the team felt it necessary to wade into this discussion, and why the team would be supporting dumping tens of thousands of indigent migrants on America’s small towns.

