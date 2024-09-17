Jaguars Rename Field ‘TrEverBank Stadium’ as Part of QB Trevor Lawrence’s New Endorsement Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars renamed EverBank Stadium to “TrEverBank” as part of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s new endorsement deal.

The name change occurred on Sunday when the Jaguars faced the Cleveland Browns and is part of Lawrence’s new deal with EverBank, a financial services company.

The new name is not a permanent arrangement, though.

EverBank has owned naming rights for the stadium since its multimillion-dollar deal with the team in 2010. The stadium has been named EverBank since June of 2023.

The temporary re-naming was announced on Thursday.

With his recent five-year contract, Lawrence has become the highest-paid NFL player in the league.

The player’s contract is reportedly worth $275 million with $142 million guaranteed, making him the sixth NFL quarterback to earn more than $50 million a year.

Lawrence, though, has to make a comeback from last season in which the Jaguars didn’t make the playoffs and fell from top seed behind the Texans. He also lost his spot in last year’s Pro Bowl after making it in 2022.

