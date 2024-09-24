WATCH: Toddler Seen Chugging Beer at Texas Game

A toddler was shockingly spotted on video chugging a beer at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, and the video is going viral.

In the video, two children are seen sitting next to what appears to be their mother during the Texas Longhorns 51-3 win against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

But as the pair’s mother focused on the game, the little girl began taking deep swigs out of a beer can that appears to be a can of Michelob Ultra while her older brother sips on a bottle of water, the Daily Mail reports.

Even as the little one chugs down the alcoholic beverage, her mother seems utterly oblivious.

Obviously, the child, whose face is painted in the Longhorn team colors, is far too young to drink alcohol.

It is also unknown just how much beer the girl swilled down.

Darrell K Royal was among the first to sell beer when officials started selling alcohol in 2015.

Social media responses ranged from amused to outraged. One commenter even joked that Michelob Ultra was “basically water” anyway.

Another insisted that America is too prudish about alcohol.

“Ok, let’s go over to Europe and see when they introduce their kids to alcohol (EXTREMELY young) and what their rates of alcohol poisoning are (nonexistent),” the X commenter said.

