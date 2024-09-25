Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Finally Speaks About His Dismal Start to the NFL Season

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and boyfriend to pop star Taylor Swift, has finally broken his silence about the horrible start to his NFL season he has seen so far this year.

Kelce spoke up about the issue during his New Heights podcast with his brother, now retired NFL player Jason Kelce, and seemed to place partial blame on his opponents, according to the Daily Mail.

The Super Bowl winner has received much criticism over the soft start to his 2024 NFL season, with many blaming him for paying more attention to globe-hopping, Hollywood acting, and Taylor Swift than he pays to football.

But despite going for an average of ten yards in the past to make only 8.6 yards per reception this year, Kelce seems to feel he is doing fine, and so is his team.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards, and all of that, I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t,” Taylor Swift’s boyfriend said on the podcast.

“It has everything to do with execution, and just making sure we’re doing everything we can to win these football games is always going to be the goal. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away,” he added, “That’s probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big-time moments like that.”

He then went on to hint that he feels his opponents are working to shut him down, which has led to his dismal showing so far this year. He said, ” I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but I’m not using that as an excuse.”

Kelce assured fans, though, that they are “moving forward” and he is “tweaking” his game.

“Moving forward, I am still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard, knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past. Moving forward, everyone’s just tweaking their game in the right direction,” he said.

“Whatever it is, it’s football, baby,” Kelce insisted. “I’m not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense, and I think Pat is doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. And we have to keep finding, it’s a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we’re just finding how to have success throughout the season.”

Football analysts, though, have noticed that Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not throwing to Kelce nearly as much as he has in past seasons. So far, there has been no explanation for that from Mahomes, Kelce, or the coaches.

