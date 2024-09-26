‘Is This a Joke?!’: Backlash Ensues After WNBA Announces Crackdown on ‘Racist’ Fans

Many social media users blasted the WNBA after it released a statement calling fans “racist” and threatening to call the police on them.

The league issued a statement slamming fans for “racist,” “derogatory,” and “threatening” behavior and vowed to put an end to it by “monitoring” fans in the stands and online.

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world,” the league’s statement read. “While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams, and anyone affiliated with the league. League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary.

The league’s statement followed a tirade by Connecticut Sun All-Star Alyssa Thomas, who bemoaned “racist” fans during her team’s two playoff games against the Indiana Fever and its star rookie Caitlin Clark.

Despite the claims by some players that they have suffered “death threats,” neither the leagues nor any particular team has released any examples of these threats.

Social media users and WNBA fans were not amused at the league calling them all racists. Many jumped on the WNBA’s X post to clap back at the league’s broadside at fans.

