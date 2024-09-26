Connecticut Suns star Alyssa Thomas is accusing Caitlin Clark fans of being “racists” only one game after Suns player DiJonai Carrington pushed her fingers in the Indiana Fever rookie star’s face, giving her a black eye.

During her rookie season, it was clear that the WNBA allowed disgruntled players to physically attack Clark. In many cases, no penalties were called for attacks on Clark’s person. And during Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs, that scenario did indeed play out when Carrington gave Clark a black eye but did not suffer any penalties for the act.

The effort by many players — many of whom are black — to try and harm Clark during games has certainly caused many Clark fans to erupt in anger. Fans have gotten sick and tired of seeing Clark pushed, tripped, bashed in the face, and otherwise physically assaulted, and they have taken to social media to remark on the situation. But they have also been vocal in the stands at games. And Thomas thinks it’s all about “racism.”

“I think in my 11-year career, I’ve never experienced the racial comments [like] from the Indiana Fever fan base,” Thomas said, according to the New York Post.

“It’s unacceptable, honestly, and there’s no place for it. We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media, and there’s no place for it. Basketball is headed in a great direction, but we don’t want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial things,” she continued.

“We already see what’s happening in the world and what we have to deal with in that aspect,” Thomas added. “We come to play basketball for our job, and it’s fun, but we don’t want to go to work every day and have social media blown up over things like that. It’s uncalled for, and something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans or the league, there’s no time for it anymore.”

Other players – many of whom are black – have also complained about racism coming from fans.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who has made it her crusade to physically and verbally attack Clark, has claimed she has suffered “death threats” from fans.

Others have also talked about the situation.

“I’m speaking on a particular group that is motivated by hate and destruction, and if that’s not you, then this is not about you,” Ex-WNBA player Renee Montgomery said on one of her podcasts this season. “t doesn’t even seem like it’s about Caitlin with the stans… they’re just on social media ready to fight.”

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides has also slammed the “racist” fans.

“A lot of hurtful, hateful speech out there that’s happening — and it’s unacceptable,” Sides said after Wednesday’s game. “It’s unacceptable for any of these guys.”

Certainly, racist comments are unwarranted, regardless, and everyone should refrain from making them. Yet, by not taking action early in the season when it became clear that Calrk was being targeted by opposing players, the WNBA helped create this situation. Now, it wants to scapegoat the fans for their own lack of action in protecting Clark’s safety on the court.

