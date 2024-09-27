Boise State Women’s Volleyball Forfeits Match Against Team with Male Player

The Boise State women’s volleyball team has forfeited an upcoming match against San Jose State University (SJSU) amid controversy over a male member of that team.

Boise State released a statement to Outkick announcing their decision.

“Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28,” the statement said. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force.”

Boise State is the second team to forfeit a match against San Jose State this month.

While Boise State’s statement did not explicitly mention the male athlete, it is known that Blaire Fleming, a transgender player who transferred from Coastal Carolina, is on the San Jose State roster.

Fleming’s former teammate, Brooke Slusser, has joined women’s sports advocate and former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines in suing the NCAA for permitting male players to compete in women’s sports.

“I commend Boise State’s athletic department, and everyone involved in the decision to forfeit their match against undefeated San Jose State,” Gaines told Fox News Digital.

“Some principles transcend winning on the court, and the safety and well-being of female athletes is one of them. It’s encouraging to witness a growing number of institutions prioritizing fairness and athlete safety over forced inclusion. I hope to see more universities follow the lead of Boise State and Southern Utah, standing up for what’s right and protecting the integrity of women’s sports.”

In the complaint, Slusser says she feared for the safety of opposing players when Fleming was on the court.

“Brooke estimates that Fleming’s spikes were traveling upward of 80 mph, which was faster than she had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball,” Slusser’s complaint said, according to the Cowboy State Daily. “The girls were doing everything they could to dodge Fleming’s spikes but still could not fully protect themselves.”

In a statement to Outkick, the NCAA wrote, “College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and the NCAA members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports, and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships.”

Southern Utah also forfeited their match against SJSU in the Santa Clara Tournament.

“The Southern Utah University volleyball team has opted to compete in just two non-conference games at the Santa Clara Tournament this weekend,” the school said in a statement to Outkick.

“The Thunderbirds are eager to make the most of these matches and continue building momentum for a successful season. Southern Utah has informed the tournament directors and opposing teams of this decision, and we wish them well with the remainder of their respective seasons.”