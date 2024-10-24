Former NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Declares Trump a ‘Real One’ After Rally Experience

Former NFL player Le’Veon Bell endorsed Donald Trump for president at a rally last week in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and this week, he is emphasizing that endorsement, calling Trump the “real” and authentic candidate in the race.

Bell appeared on Oct. 19 in Latrobe at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for the former president, and in a video posted on Wednesday, the ex-running back reminisced about that rally and reiterated his support for Trump, Fox News reported.

Bell gushed about his rally with Trump, calling it one of the craziest experiences he ever had.

“I had fought, I had played in big football games – playoff, regular season, Super Bowls – I’ve never had a feeling I had two days ago at that rally when I was behind that mic in front of America,” Bell said in his post. “Maybe more than just America, bro. I was in front of millions of people, bro.”

He excitedly added, “Let me tell you how real Trump is. One, I didn’t know I was going to be called up on the stage. … When Trump went up there and talked, bro, I had no idea, zero clue, he was going to call me on stage. Not only did he call me on stage, shook my hand, talked to me a little bit, but I was thinking that was going to be it. I’m cool with that! Got my little photo-op … I’m cool. Bro, he like literally looked me right in my face and just backed up (and said), ‘You got anything to say? Say it.’ Basically said, the mic yours. I got so nervous, bro! I got shook.”

Bell also said that Trump seems to be a completely “real” person on and off stage.

“Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro. He a real one. He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that, bro – off the love,” Bell said. “I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything … That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one.”

Bell was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for six seasons. In 2019, he moved on to the New York Jets, then had stints with the Chiefs, Ravens, and Buccaneers before retiring in 2021.

